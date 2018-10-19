Firefighters are working to evacuate the area as a precaution after the gas leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at a construction site.
Crews have shut down the area surrounding First Avenue and Cherry Street near Pioneer Square while responding to a reported natural-gas leak, likely causing traffic delays during Friday’s morning commute.
Firefighters are evacuating the area between Columbia Street and Yesler Terrace and First and Second avenues as a precaution after the gas leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at a construction site, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Commuters should avoid the area and take alternative routes, the fire department said.
