Firefighters are evacuating the area between Columbia Street and Yesler Terrace and First and Second avenues as a precaution after the gas leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at a construction site, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Commuters should avoid the area and take alternative routes, the fire department said.