The good news Wednesday for snowbound residents along Highway 2 was that the road was declared “temporarily open,” ending the dayslong isolation of Index and Skykomish.

“Unless conditions change,” said a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation. Expected high winds could close the route again if show-laden trees and power lines start falling.

The highway reopening means that those living in the small communities can drive to Gold Bar to stock up on essentials. Residents of Index, Skykomish, Baring and other small communities had been cut off since Sunday after numerous trees and power lines fell across the highway west of Stevens Pass.

Sarah Sadler, who manages the Cascade Health Clinic in Index, was among those who headed straight into Gold Bar Wednesday morning. With no electricity, she had been taking food out of her refrigerator and putting it out in the snow.

Her shopping list in Gold Bar? “Bread, peanut butter, water. And restocking on gas, primarily for the generator and snowmobiles.”

Earlier, the road was reopen only to milepost 46, still three miles west of Skykomish.

“Being three miles out doesn’t do them any good,” said Skykomish Mayor Henry Sladek. He has been powering his Cascadia Inn and adjoining cafe with a generator.

Wednesday was Day 5 that the town — along with about a 10-mile stretch on Highway 2, beginning west with the community of Baring — was without electricity.

To help out Skykomish residents, Garry Vire and Wendy Haynes, of Gold Bar, created a GoFundMe account, “Skykomish Convoy Relief,” overnight raising $5,790 of their $12,000 goal.

“Skykomish is in dire need of heat, fuel, water, diapers, food, propane, etc.,” the site read.

On its outage map, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported that restoration time for Skykomish was “to be determined.”

“Realistically, I’m not expecting power here for another three or four days,” said Sladek, a Skykomish resident for 15 years.

The problem that PSE crews are facing is that as soon as one downed line is repaired, “another tree comes down and takes it out again because of the heavy snow,” said spokesman Andrew Padula.

In that Baring-to-Skykomish corridor, on Wednesday afternoon, PSE had 756 customers without power.

The town of Index, serviced by the Snohomish County Public Utility District, had power restored around 4 Wednesday morning.

However, in the forested areas nearby, the utility still had 427 customers without electricity, with no restoration time set.