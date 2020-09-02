By
Seattle Times photo staff
Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com.
Most Read Local Stories
- A Seattle police officer's extraordinary pay raises questions SPD can't answer
- Coronavirus daily news updates, September 1: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- From Woodinville to the president's thumbs, how a false claim spreads like a virus
- Kent man charged with murder, accused of beating, running over girlfriend with his car
- Coronavirus daily news updates, September 2: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.