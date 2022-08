A paraglider was found dead in a tree Sunday near Tiger Mountain Road, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.

The department reported an active rescue of a paraglider about 30 feet up in a tree near the 25900 block of Southeast Tiger Mountain Road on Sunday evening. The department first reported the paraglider was unconscious and unresponsive, but a few minutes later reported the person was dead.

Efforts to reach Eastside Fire and Rescue for more information were unsuccessful.