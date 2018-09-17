Tacoma police say the shooter had a concealed-carry permit for the weapon, though firearms are banned at the restaurant.
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man who shot himself in the leg at a Chuck E. Cheese in Tacoma caused panic at the children’s party center.
KOMO-TV reports the 22-year-old man was hospitalized after the gun was fired accidentally just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tacoma police say no one else was hurt and the man will not be charged.
Panicked patrons feared it could be an active shooter situation at the restaurant, which has arcade-style games catering to families and children’s parties.
Nick Jones said someone yelled about a gun and he ran searching for his 4-year-old son, as they were there celebrating a family birthday.
Tacoma police say the shooter had a concealed-carry permit for the weapon, though firearms are banned at the restaurant.
The man is expected to make a full recovery.
