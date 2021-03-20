After 100 years of selling spectacular cakes for weddings and office parties, the landmark Borracchini’s Bakery & Mediterranean Market on Rainier Avenue South announced Saturday it was closed for good.

The pandemic has taken down another business — this one, a destination for generations of Seattleites who couldn’t resist the sweet offerings while immersing themselves in tradition.

“ … we are in the party business. The problem with that is no one has been gathering over the past year to have those parties. Needless to say, it was devastating to our business,” said the family on the bakery’s Facebook page.

In an Aug. 22, 1993, Seattle Times story, Remo Borracchini — now 90 — told of being born eight blocks from the bakery.

Business was good.

“We do up to 150 birthday cakes a day. And around 110 wedding cakes every weekend. Last Saturday we did 125 wedding cakes and I figured it out that on that day 13,780 people were eating our wedding cakes in Seattle,” he told Times restaurant critic John Hinterberger.

The business has more recently been run by his three daughters, Lisa Desimone, Mimi Norris and Nannette Heye.

On Friday evening, Heye said they were still undecided about their options. On Saturday, the closure was announced.

“We have the best customers in the world,” she said.

Within 45 minutes of that Facebook posting, over 300 comments had been posted by people with fond memories of the Italian shop:

“Nooooooo! Our family has been coming to your bakery since it’s inception. Every wedding, birthday, and everything came from your bakery. Are you sure there’s nothing the community can do to help keep your doors open?”

“This is heartbreaking! Remo sat down with my husband and I when we were there to pick out our wedding cake. We talked about cake and marriage. At the wedding, everyone raved about how this was the best cake they had ever had. ♡ and it truly was.”

“Been going to Borracchini’s since my family moved to Seattle from LA in 1977. I was 11yo and have been enjoying the bakery since then. I always felt a sense of familiarity when I walked in because it never changed a lot….and I thought that was a big positive!”

