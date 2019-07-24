King County Metro will soon begin setting aside spaces in 10 of its busiest park-and-ride lots and garages for people who buy permits at a cost of up to $120 a month.

The Metropolitan King County Council passed the plan with a 5-3 vote Wednesday after a debate about whether the high demand for park-and-ride spaces would instead be better addressed by building more parking.

“It looks better to the public if we are saying that some of the money that’s being used for these spaces is going into a fund … to expand our park-and-ride infrastructure,” said Councilmember Reagan Dunn. Dunn opposed the permit program but successfully amended it to direct some of the revenue to new parking.

Councilmember Claudia Balducci, a supporter of the permit program, balked, citing high construction costs and intensive planning processes.

“The idea that we’re going to suddenly just build a whole bunch of these all over the place and thereby settle demand is just not realistic,” Balducci said.

The debate reflects a divide among commuters and policy makers over the best way to improve the park-and-ride lots, where in some cases drivers have to show up at 7 a.m. or earlier to secure a spot.

Advertising

Metro argues permits will give commuters peace of mind about finding a space and spread out the demand for buses during the busiest morning hours. Critics question whether paid parking will hurt people with lower incomes or leave them competing for fewer non-permitted spots.

Permits will go on sale this fall for the Northgate Transit Center, Aurora Village Transit Center and park-and-rides at Bear Creek, Bothell, Kenmore, Redmond, South Kirkland, Tukwila, Issaquah Highlands and Shoreline. Each of the lots is typically 90% full or more on weekdays, Metro said.

Local transit agencies are in the process of building new park-and-ride lots, but it’s a costly proposition. In 2017, Metro estimated that doubling the system’s 25,000-spot park-and-ride capacity would cost $615 million and increase ridership by less than 5%.

The permit program is expected to bring in about $500,000 through 2020 and about $1.3 million over the following two years, after operating costs.

Under the plan passed Wednesday, at least half of the spots at each lot will remain open to people without permits, likely more in the early days of the program, according to Metro. The permitted spots will be restricted from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and any leftover spots would be open to anyone after 10 a.m.

Prices for the permits will range from $60 to $120 per month, depending on the lot, and all lots will offer people who qualify for the ORCA LIFT program $20 permits. Carpools can get free permits. Metro can adjust the cost of the permits and how many spots are set aside based on demand.

Advertising

ORCA LIFT provides discounted transit fares for people who make less than double the federal poverty level, or about $43,000 a year for a family of three. But not all bus riders who qualify for ORCA LIFT use the program and some people who make more than the income limit may still struggle to afford transportation costs.

A smaller share of park-and-ride users are minority and low-income than across the countywide population, so paid permits will have “no disparate impacts on minority populations or disproportionate burden on low-income populations,” according to a county equity analysis of the permit program.

For customers who pay full price for a monthly transit pass, adding the parking fee would increase their monthly transit costs by between 61% and 121%, depending on the permit price, according to the county’s analysis. With the discounted ORCA LIFT rate, costs would increase for commuters with low incomes by 37%.

“It’s the people in the middle who this will be a problem for,” said Councilmember Kathy Lambert, who voted no.

Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, who supported the program, compared it to farebox recovery, the idea that bus and train fares should cover some of the operating costs for those services. “I’m calling for farebox recovery for the parking lots as well,” Upthegrove said.

Some drivers at the Tukwila Park and Ride lot, where permits will be $90 a month, were skeptical Tuesday.

Rushlenne Pascual, who rides the bus to Harborview Medical Center, where she works as a research scientist, said she has little trouble finding a spot at 7 or 7:30 a.m. “Ninety dollars is a lot,” Pascual said.

During the summer months, Tracy Vicente drops off her kids nearby and commutes from the lot to her job as a program manager at Nordstrom. The rest of the year, she uses other popular lots in Renton and Bellevue. A paid permit would likely still be cheaper than parking downtown, Vicente said, “but I just worry about people with lower incomes.”

Vicente said the money should go to new lots or more bus routes.

Transportation and environmental groups, including the Sierra Club of Washington and Transportation Choices Coalition, supported the program. “Without fees, these costs [of building and operating park-and-ride lots] are fully borne by all users, including those arriving by foot, bike, or bus, while the benefits accrue only to the few who drive,” the groups wrote to the council.

Sound Transit has already begun issuing $60 to $120 permits at six of its lots, and results have been mixed.

While the agency can set aside up to half the spaces at each lot, lower demand means they’ve set aside less. Five or fewer discounted ORCA LIFT permits have been issued at each lot.

Advertising

A spokesman said it’s too early to know whether ridership at the six lots has been affected by the program. But during an early six-month test of parking permits in 2014, Sound Transit found that ridership did not drop at the lots where it tested permitting, according to a report from the agency.

There was also no clear change in peak loads on transit leaving the lots with the permits, the report said, meaning it did little to smooth out the busiest trips.

The six-month program saw high demand, with almost three times as many applications as permits issued, but those permits were just $11 per month. In a survey afterward, about a fifth of people who didn’t have a permit said they parked on the street or stopped using transit.