A 45-year-old man who died Sunday while paddleboarding in Lake Washington off Mercer Island drowned, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Peter Lee was paddleboarding just offshore of Luther Burbank Park when he fell into the water around 5 p.m., according to a statement from Mercer Island Police Cmdr. Jeff Magnan. He did not have a life jacket.

Bystanders tried to swim out to Lee but were not able to rescue him. Divers found Lee in about 17 feet of water around 30 to 50 yards offshore, according to the statement. He was in the water for around an hour before being found and was pronounced dead at the scene.