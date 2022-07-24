Weather authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the Pacific Northwest for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend.

Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday, potentially reaching their highest levels since last year’s deadly heat wave that killed hundreds of people across the Pacific Northwest.

Highs ranging from 95 degrees to 110 degrees were forecast for inland areas. An excessive heat watch was issued for Central and Eastern Washington and the central Idaho Panhandle from Tuesday morning through Friday evening.

There will be little relief at night, forecasters said. The average low temperature in the Portland area is 58 degrees in July but it is possible the nighttime temperature will not drop below 70 degrees in the upcoming week.

The heat wave that scorched the Pacific Northwest last June toppled prior records with temperatures that hit 118 degrees in some places and killed an estimated 600 or more people in Oregon, Washington state and western Canada.