Federal Way police arrested a 21-year-old man Sunday afternoon who they said was driving recklessly and crashed into the side of a car holding a 35-year-old woman and two girls, who are all hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

The woman was in critical condition in the Harborview ICU as of Sunday afternoon, according to a hospital spokesperson. The injuries of the two girls, ages 5 and 11, aren’t believed to be life-threatening. The spokesperson didn’t have their conditions, as a full evaluation had not been completed.

Officers responded around 1:10 p.m. near Pacific Highway South and 344th Street in Federal Way.

“The initial investigation indicates the suspect driver, a 21-year-old male, was driving recklessly and may have run a red light causing a T-bone collision,” Kurt Schwan, a spokesperson for Federal Way Police Department, said in an email. “Our Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) has responded and is conducting the investigation.”

Police don’t believe impairment is a factor in the collision; Schwan said the suspect will be booked on investigation of vehicular assault.

Pacific Highway South will be closed in both directions for an “extended time” from the intersection with 16th Ave South to South 348th Street so police can conduct the investigation, Schwan said.