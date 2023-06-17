Tucked away past warehouses and behind Pier 91, where mammoth cruise ships dock, sits Smith Cove Park. At the slice of park alongside Elliott Bay, thousands of oysters live beneath the water’s surface, placed there by scientists in an effort to improve and restore Puget Sound’s marine habitat.

The scientists placed the native Olympia oysters alongside aquatic plants in the bay a couple of years ago to suck pollution from the water through filter feeding, which extracts nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from the water. Oyster beds like this, scientists believe, could prove useful in counteracting the effects of climate change on marine life.

The project is a partnership between the Port of Seattle, the Puget Sound Restoration Fund and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

To jump-start the new oyster habitat, the team put old shells in a water tank to create a “cultch” that oyster larvae could cling to and grow on. Once the oysters were big enough, the scientists brought them to Smith Cove Park.

Brian Allen, the habitat restoration director for the Puget Sound Restoration Fund, collected population samples of the Olympia oyster at Smith Cove during low tide June 7 to assess how well the project is doing.

The summer’s low tides offer some of the only opportunities each year for the team to easily access the shells and all the organisms living beneath the surface.

Advertising

Allen and other scientists with the fund took dozens of samples during the low tide. They measured the oysters, estimated their age and counted how many were on each shell — as many as five on some.

The first time scientists tried to place oysters near here, about four years ago, the shellfish didn’t fare well. This time, they moved the plot west and lower on the tideland in hopes the oysters would be better protected.

“They seem to do OK, although there is a fair amount of mortality that we’re seeing in the oysters that were here,” Allen said. “We’re also starting to see some evidence of [natural reproduction].”

Kathleen Hurley, the senior environmental program manager for the Port of Seattle, said other projects operate in parallel with the oysters. Eelgrass planted by the team grew about 25% in four years. The underwater plant captures carbon and offers nursery habitat for fish and crabs.

By looking at oyster growth inside and outside of eelgrass beds, the team can assess whether the plants help the mollusks thrive.

“That’s really important for the ecosystem and for shellfish growers to understand if there are ways we can help organisms that have a hard shell adapt and survive better with changing water conditions here in Puget Sound,” Hurley said.

This is the last year of annual monitoring. From here, the team will monitor periodically — and hope the oysters will continue to survive.

“This is a really neat marine intertidal ecosystem that’s here in our cities, and people forget, maybe, that we have these habitats and ecosystems here,” Hurley said.