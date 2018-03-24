By mistake, the state says, people who drove their vehicles from out of state between December 2016 and August 2017 were not charged a $15 fee.

The state Department of Licensing will soon send notices to owners of 32,749 vehicles in Washington, asking them to pay a $15 fee that was mistakenly not collected earlier because of a processing error.

According to the agency, owners who drove their vehicles from out of state between December 2016 and August 2017 were not charged the $15 out-of-state vehicle check fee when they entered Washington.

This error resulted in about $491,000 in uncollected fees, the release says. The fees are required for highway-safety program funding.