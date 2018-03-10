Charging papers say state employees went undercover at six Tacos Guaymas restaurants in Seattle, Marysville and Lynnwood.

Prosecutors say the owner of a chain of Mexican restaurants in King and Snohomish counties used sales-suppression software to avoid paying $5.6 million in state taxes.

The Herald in Everett reports that 57-year-old Salvador Sahagun, of Bothell, is facing felony theft charges in Snohomish County Superior Court. Charging papers filed during the past week say state employees went undercover at six Tacos Guaymas restaurants he operates in Marysville, Lynnwood and Seattle.

The state Attorney General’s Office said this is the second case it has prosecuted involving such software, which can understate the revenues of a business by making some transactions appear to have been for less money or by making transactions disappear entirely.

No attorney has formally appeared in court on Sahagun’s behalf, and he did not appear to have a listed phone number. A woman who answered the phone at a Tacos Guaymas location in Seattle on Friday morning said he no longer owns that location.