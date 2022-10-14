The Compass Housing Alliance will offer overnight shelter to provide people relief from the poor air quality expected through the weekend and a red flag warning issued for the region.

The nonprofit provides access to shelters among other essential services and affordable housing for homeless and low-income people in the Puget Sound region.

The center, located at 77 S. Washington St. in Pioneer Square, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday and remain open 24 hours a day through Monday morning. Sixty beds will be open for overnight stays and all meals will be provided, King County Regional Homelessness Authority spokesperson Anne Martens said in a Friday news release.

This is the fourth shelter activation in a span of about a month prompted by unhealthy air quality, Martens said.

The region is facing one of the driest stretches on record as nine large fires continue to burn throughout the Northwest.

Air quality may reach “unhealthy” levels for all population groups in the Puget Sound area. Winds Friday are expected to carry smoke from the Bolt Creek and White River fires into the greater Puget Sound area, and carry farther west and south to Kitsap and Pierce counties. Smoke is likely to hang around through Sunday night.

When it’s smoky outside, health officials also recommend residents track air quality levels, limit physical activity and wear properly fitted, particulate respirators, like an N95 mask.