More than 13,000 customers lost power Tuesday night on Capitol Hill as the Seattle area was under a wind advisory.
An estimated 13,271 customers lost power shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Seattle City Light outage map.
Restoration is estimated for Wednesday morning at 2 a.m. Seattle City Light is still investigating the cause of the outages.
This is a developing story.
