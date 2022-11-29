By
Seattle Times staff reporter

More than 13,000 customers lost power Tuesday night on Capitol Hill as the Seattle area was under a wind advisory.

An estimated 13,271 customers lost power shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Seattle City Light outage map.

Restoration is estimated for Wednesday morning at 2 a.m. Seattle City Light is still investigating the cause of the outages.

This is a developing story.

Lauren Girgis: 206-652-6591 or lgirgis@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @laurengirgis. Lauren Girgis is a staff reporter for The Seattle Times.

