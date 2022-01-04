Last week’s freezing cold snap in Seattle stressed water pipes as well as people.

Between Christmas Day and Jan. 2, Seattle Public Utilities received 116 “no water” calls, some of which were prompted by burst pipes, said SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register, who called the call volume “fairly typical” for a storm event.

Those calls came during a historically cold, snowy and icy time for Seattle as road conditions halted business in the city.

When temperatures creep below freezing, pipes can burst when frozen water expands. While there are ways to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temperatures, here are some tips on what to do if a pipe bursts or freezes.

If you see surface flooding inside your home

Turn off your in-home shut-off valve, which can usually be found outdoors near a water meter box or indoors in a basement, crawl space or garage. If you cannot find it, call SPU’s operations control center at 206-386-1800. The line is staffed 24/7 and a crew member can turn off the water at the meter for a service charge.

Then call a plumber to schedule a time to repair or replace the damaged section of pipe.

You can also call SPU if you notice a water pipe is broken in the street or sidewalk area.

How to thaw frozen pipes

You may have a frozen pipe if you turn on a faucet and see only a trickle.

Locating the suspected frozen area can be tough, but likely places include areas where the pipes run against external walls or where the water enters the home through the foundation.

Once you locate the frozen area, SPU advises keeping your faucet open and water running to help melt the ice.

Check your other faucets to see if other pipes have also frozen. If you cannot locate the frozen area, call a plumber.

You can apply heat to the frozen section of the pipe using soaked towels or an electric heating pad or hair dryer.

Do not use electrical devices if there is standing water and do not use an open flame like a blowtorch or stove to warm the water. Open flames can cause the water to boil and for the pipe to explode.

Apply heat to the frozen section until full water pressure is restored.