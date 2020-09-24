The King County Sheriff’s Office will investigate a Seattle police officer who was captured on video wheeling his bike over the head of a person lying on the ground during a protest on Capitol Hill Wednesday night.

The civilian-led Office of Police Accountability requested a criminal investigation of the incident by an outside agency after the Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team identified “potential violations of SPD policy, as well as potential criminal conduct,” OPA director Andrew Myerberg said in an email early Thursday. SPD said Thursday it referred the incident to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Abbott said a detective has been assigned to investigate the officer but it’s not clear how long the review will take.

The officer has been placed on paid leave, according to SPD. The department declined to identify or offer other details about the officer.

The incident, captured on video posted to the CJTV Livestream Gallery’s Facebook page, attracted national attention early Thursday after a night of protests here and across the country in response to a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

During a demonstration on Capitol Hill, police pushed into the area twice throughout the night. After someone in the crowd threw a firework at the East Precinct, police on bikes rode in, used pepper spray to send people running, and left after a brief standoff with protesters. Later, after protesters set a fire in the street, officers descended again. They used blast balls, pepper spray and impact munitions, and ordered people to move back.

As police pushed back protesters along East Pine Street near Broadway, an officer rolled his bike over a person lying in the street as other officers on bike and on foot continued to order the group away from the area.

Video from the scene showed the officer, who was walking his bike, roll the bike’s tires over the head of the person lying in the road. The officer then used the bike to push away another person who was approaching, the video shows.

In a separate incident, police said they were looking for a person who hit an officer in the head with a baseball bat.

During officers’ first push into the area, video from the scene showed an officer who had fallen off a bike near 11th Avenue and Pine Street as other officers rode away. Someone in the crowd threw a traffic cone at the officer, who then pepper-sprayed protesters. A person then approached the officer from behind and hit the officer in the back of the head with a baseball bat, according to the video. The officer deployed more pepper spray and ran away.

Police said Wednesday the officer’s helmet was cracked. The officer was checked at the scene by the Seattle Fire Department and had minor injuries to his head and neck, SPD spokesman Sgt. Randy Huserik said.

Seattle Times reporter Lewis Kamb contributed reporting.