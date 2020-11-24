On Seattle’s waterfront, lanterns with changing colors illuminate archival images that honor and celebrate local communities and families.

The sprawling piece was created by the art collective Psych-Pop, made up of former Garfield High School classmates Devon Midori Hale and Chi Moscou-Jackson. The duo was invited to create here by Friends of Waterfront Seattle’s artist-in-residence, Takiyah Ward, who asked local artists, “How do we honor our elders, determine our self, and protect our youth?”

The 2020 lantern piece is called “Artifacts From Utopia.” The pier is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information about Pier 62, go to waterfrontparkseattle.org.