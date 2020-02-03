Local NewsPhotography Out for a drive on ladybug lane Originally published February 3, 2020 at 5:19 pm Sunlight casts a long shadow of a car passing through Wallingford’s Ladybug-painted intersection on Sunday in Seattle. The artwork at North 49th Street and Burke Avenue North will get a fresh paint job from neighbors this summer, according to Joanne Young, who lives nearby. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times) Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
