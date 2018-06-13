The family of five was killed in a fire Sunday in Brinnon near the Hood Canal. Their relatives released a statement Wednesday: “They will be in our hearts and minds forever."

The family of five killed Sunday morning in a Brinnon fire “were an amazing group of individuals that made up a loving and close family,” relatives said in a statement Wednesday.

Jerry and Jenny Drake, along with their three children, Braeden, 11; Zachary, 8; and Dylan, 2, who lived in Monroe, died when flames overcame their cabin near Hood Canal that they used as a weekend retreat.

“They enjoyed fishing, monster trucks, playing Pokémon Go and getaways at the cabin. Unfathomably, early Sunday a fire took Jerry, Jenny, and their boys. From all reports they went to sleep peacefully and never woke up. They are survived by their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. They will be in our hearts and minds forever,” relatives said in the statement.

The Drakes’ extended family asked for privacy and understanding after the tragedy.

“We appreciate the community we are a part of, and understand your sense of shared grief. We respectfully request that everyone allows us privacy as we work through what is understandably a huge blow to our family,” the statement said.

Officials have said there is no reason to suspect foul play in the incident. Initial reports Monday by at least one television station misidentified the owners of the property where the cabin burned and incorrectly indicated that no one was supposed to have been staying there.

Relatives addressed that in the statement, writing: “We would like to reiterate that the Drake family were in their cabin, on property co-owned by extended family. There was nothing nefarious. This is the very definition of a tragedy. Our loss is indescribable.”

Cascade Community Church in Monroe, where the Drakes attended services, is holding a community vigil for the family on Thursday at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers and meals, relatives established a credit union fund called the “Jerry Drake benevolent account” at BECU. Donations will be used for a memorial and funeral, according to the statement.

The relatives also said they appreciated the “response and professionalism” of first responders and neighbors “who helped us in so many ways through this.”