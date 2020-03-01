Here’s looking at you, kids:

Palak (Puck for short) checks out two visitors to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. He’s one of two orphaned walruses brought there last November and lives in the Rocky Shores habitat. He and Mitik were both rescued as calves by local fishermen near Barrow, Alaska, in 2012. They were only a month old, dehydrated and in poor health. Care was begun at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. After rehabilitation, they were transferred to different zoos before being reunited in Tacoma. Palak weighs about 1,600 pounds. His name in Inupiaq means “one who gets into everything.”

A fully grown male can weigh about 2 tons Only 14 walruses are in zoos in the U.S.