The Council on American-Islamic Relations — Washington also is advising mosques to contact law enforcement if anything seems suspicious.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations — Washington is urging local mosques to increase security after the New Zealand attacks and to contact law enforcement if anything seems suspicious.

In social media posts, CAIR-Washington said, “We are asking all community members to remain vigilant at Friday prayers on March 15th. Mosque board members and religious leaders should request a police presence at their places of worship for prayers.”

CAIR-Washington also has information on its website about how to support the victims from New Zealand.

“We grieve with our brothers and sisters in New Zealand tonight,” Executive Director Masih Fouladi said in a statement. “This type of violent hate is unacceptable anywhere and particularly horrifying in a house of worship. No one should ever feel afraid while practicing their faith.”