Laws in each state allow extension of the deadline based on weather conditions.

Officials in Washington and Oregon have extended how long motorists can keep studded tires on their vehicles several weeks due to expected wintry weather.

The transportation departments in each state say motorists can keep the studded tires on to April 15. The normal deadline is March 31.

Laws in each state allow extension of the deadline based on weather conditions.

Officials set limits due to the damage studded tires cause to roadways.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says they cause about $8.5 million in damage to state highways each year.

Drivers in Washington state face a $136 fine for using studded tires past the deadline.