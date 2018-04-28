Mystery of missing Oregon trucker solved: he got lost and stuck and had to walked back to civilization.
LAGRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a trucker who, along with his tractor-trailer, was missing for four days walked out of a remote area of eastern Oregon.
Oregon State Police Sgt. Kaipo Raiser says 22-year-old Jacob Cartwright emerged Saturday morning from a rugged area near the town of La Grande, where an intensive search had been taking place.
Cartwright was transported to a hospital where he is listed in fair condition.
A satellite tracking device on Cartwright’s truck, which started in Portland, showed he pulled off Interstate 84 while driving east toward Idaho on Tuesday.
Most Read Local Stories
- Solar panels on farmland? In Central Washington, that stirs a fight.
- WA state health officials: 5 people sick from E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
- Flight attendant sues SkyWest Airlines over alleged drugging, rape by captain during layover
- Roommate arrested in stabbing death of Wallingford woman
- 3-year-old boy struck by lawn mower and killed in Snohomish County
Raiser says early reports are that Cartwright got lost after turning off the interstate and then got stuck.
Raiser says it’s not clear how far or for how long Cartwright walked before finding help.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.