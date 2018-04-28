Mystery of missing Oregon trucker solved: he got lost and stuck and had to walked back to civilization.

LAGRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a trucker who, along with his tractor-trailer, was missing for four days walked out of a remote area of eastern Oregon.

Oregon State Police Sgt. Kaipo Raiser says 22-year-old Jacob Cartwright emerged Saturday morning from a rugged area near the town of La Grande, where an intensive search had been taking place.

Cartwright was transported to a hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

A satellite tracking device on Cartwright’s truck, which started in Portland, showed he pulled off Interstate 84 while driving east toward Idaho on Tuesday.

Raiser says early reports are that Cartwright got lost after turning off the interstate and then got stuck.

Raiser says it’s not clear how far or for how long Cartwright walked before finding help.