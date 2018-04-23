Documents released Monday detail Oregon child-welfare officials' 2013 investigation of the Hart family. Officials found "insufficient evidence" to determine abuse and neglect, according to the documents.

Oregon child-welfare officials investigated the Hart family in 2013 and determined there was “insufficient evidence to establish reasonable cause to believe abuse and neglect was occurring at the time of the assessment,” according to documents released Monday by the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS).

DHS released 42 pages of child-welfare documents about its involvement with the Hart family, after an appeal from The Seattle Times and other news organizations.

Six members of the Hart family have been confirmed dead after the SUV carrying the mothers and at least four of their children plunged last month from a 150-foot cliff in Northern California onto the oceanside rocks below. Mothers Jen and Sarah Hart, both 38, died, as well as their adopted children Markis, 19, Abigail, 14, and Jeremiah, 14.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation lists Devonte, 15, and Hannah, 16, as missing, but authorities have said the two children might have been in the vehicle and swept out to sea.

Jen Hart, the mother driving when the SUV plunged from the cliff, had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit at the time of the wreck, authorities said.

Her wife, Sarah, along with two of the Hart children, had an allergy drug in their systems that can lead to drowsiness.

Child-abuse allegations trailed the Hart parents, who adopted two sets of siblings from Texas in 2006 and 2009, as the family moved from Minnesota to Oregon to Washington. Oregon officials initially withheld records but decided to release the information after the news-media appeal.

“We believe the release of these records may help avoid future tragedies by encouraging consideration of a national clearinghouse for records or identification of other systems or processes for the prevention and protection from child abuse and neglect, particularly as to children and families who move across state lines,” the agency says in a letter accompanying the records.

The records show that Child Protective Services (CPS) workers interviewed each Hart child individually as well as both Jen and Sarah Hart. A doctor also examined the children.

The children “made no disclosures of abuse or neglect” during interviews, according to the documents, but two people interviewed by CPS “expressed concern regarding the parents limiting food for the children and having witnessed what they believed was excessive discipline.”

Five of the six children fell “below their growth charts and appear small in stature,” according to the documents, but a doctor “expressed no concerns at this time,” according to a report, which covered contact with the family over the course of 2013.