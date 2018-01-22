The markers were discovered inside the house of Matthew Jason Millwood, 49, during an April 2017 Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team search of his home in Grants Pass.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Got time on your hands? Want to help solve a local mystery?

The public is being asked to help identify the few remaining grave markers that have yet to be identified from a criminal case this past year. Other memorials in the case have already been traced to local cemeteries.

The markers were discovered in the house of Matthew Jason Millwood, 49, during an April 2017 Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team search of his home on Southwest Isham Street in Grants Pass.

In total, police seized 15 headstones or pieces of headstones, as well as drugs and guns. Millwood was sentenced in December to just under two years in prison for crimes that included the unusual charge of “abuse of a memorial to the dead.”

“I’ve never seen in my career someone who goes and steals headstones,” said newly retired Grants Pass police Detective Pete Jenista, who recently handed off the case to the Josephine County Historical Society.

Millwood claimed in court records that he was a caretaker, but Jenista said he wouldn’t give any more details to police as to why he had taken the markers or where they all came from.

Police were able to trace most of the grave markers to nearby cemeteries, including Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Hugo, Sloan Pioneer Cemetery near Wilderville, Rock Point Pioneer Cemetery in Gold Hill and Granite Hill Cemetery just west of Grants Pass. The origins of some remain harder to track, however.

That’s where officials hope the public can help.

“Normally we would have these maintained as evidence, but the District Attorney said to take photos and return them to see if we can’t get them back where they belong,” Jenista said. “If they aren’t restored to their proper places, the Josephine County Historical Society will be the stewards of that property.”

The remaining markers have been turned over to the Historical Society in Grants Pass, which, so far, has been able to trace two of the remaining markers: brass placards belonging the Cameron Family that were taken from the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery, off Foothill Boulevard.

“We tracked down their obituaries, too, but really we’re taking photos of everything we find to see if they can be matched with our inventory,” said Pat Heumann, research coordinator for the Historical Society.

The inventory she’s referring to is the brainchild of Jean Boling, who used to volunteer for the Historical Society before moving to Idaho. Boling possesses possibly the largest and most in-depth inventory of grave markers and sites for Josephine County cemeteries.

“I’ve always been hooked on cemeteries,” Boling said.

With photographs sent from the Historical Society, she found the Camerons quickly with the names and dates provided on the metal placards found at Millwood’s residence. They were husband and wife and both interred side by side at the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

When a marker has a full name and a date range, it’s easy to connect to a plot or to a family.

Where things get tricky however is with the remaining stones, which have only initials and in some cases no birth or death dates.

Boling is sure these are footstones rather than headstones, meaning they may belong to family plots or some other area of the older half of Granite Hill Cemetery. Footstones usually have only initials.

“I’m almost sure they came from there,” Boling said.

Complicating matters further is that Boling says it’s typical for the initials on footstones to be first and middle names, rather than first and last names.

Either way it will still require someone with time and energy to go and check the sites, something that the cash-strapped Josephine County Parks Department, which is responsible for Granite Hill, can’t do.

The initials on the stones are as follows: FT, GL and RR.

Anyone with information can contact the Josephine County Historical Society at 541-479-7827.