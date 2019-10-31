CARSON, Skamania County — A 78-year-old Oregon man who was reported missing this month east of Vancouver, Clark County, has been found dead.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Richard Sugai went mushroom hunting along U.S. Forest Road 60, about 10 miles north of Carson, along with family members Oct. 19.

Sugai, of Beaverton, was last seen entering the forest and was reported missing that day.

Family and search-and-rescue officials looked for Sugai, who had a medical condition that necessitated daily medication, but they were unable to find him.

Subsequent searches were unsuccessful. On Tuesday, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said it would end the search.

On Thursday, the agency said he had been found dead.

No details about his death were immediately released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the family had picked mushrooms in the area “for decades.”