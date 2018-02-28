The state is hiring a new internet-security position to protect against Russian government interference in the state election process.

SALEM, Ore. — The state office in charge of Oregon’s elections was granted funding from the Legislature for an internet-security position to protect against Russian government interference and hacking by others, officials said Tuesday.

While Adm. Mike Rogers, director of the U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, said Tuesday in Washington that the U.S. response to Russian meddling and disinformation campaigns has not been strong enough, Oregon has been taking steps to bolster its cyber-defenses.

A letter signed by Oregon Deputy Secretary of State Leslie Cummings asked for $166,348 to cover the cost of the new IT security position, saying “Oregon was one of 21 states targeted by Russian government cyber activities.”

Cummings said the new employee, once hired, will put in new equipment purchased with funds budgeted by the legislature in 2017.

The person will be responsible for beefing up security on all of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson’s computer systems, including voter registration, the auditing department and the state archives — departments that he is responsible for.

Richardson, who’s the state’s top Republican, said Tuesday that he recently attended a briefing with National Intelligence, Department Homeland Security and FBI officials.

“As you can imagine, cybersecurity dominated our discussions,” Richardson said in a statement.

“The Department of Homeland Security has assured us that Oregon’s voter registration database was not breached,” he said.

Richardson and Cummings both said election results cannot be hacked because ballots are on paper and are either mailed in or dropped in secure ballot boxes, then counted by hand by county clerks and their personnel.

“You can’t hack paper, so there is no vulnerability there,” Cummings said.

In her letter, which was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive on Tuesday and dated Jan. 8, Cummings emphasized the Russian threat as she sought the funding for the staff position.

“An additional IT security position is needed to expedite implementation of Homeland Security recommendations and protect Oregon elections from potential foreign interference,” Cummings wrote to the Interim Joint Committee on Ways and Means.

She said the Legislature granted the funding during its current short session.

The new technology should be running before the election next November, Cummings said.

“It was better prevention tools that were granted to us, and we’re just looking for the person to help put it in,” she said.