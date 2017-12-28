A medical examiner ruled Wednesday that Nathaniel Macalevy, 44, of Boring, died from a shot fired by law enforcement.

PORTLAND — An Oregon man killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies had been awaiting trial on domestic-violence charges involving his wife, authorities said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a SWAT team responded Christmas night after Tammie Macalevy reported that her husband was heavily armed, had violated a restraining order and was on her property in Sandy, southeast of Portland.

Court records show Macalevy was awaiting a February trial on charges of assault and harassment in a domestic-violence case involving his wife of 20 years. Records show divorce proceedings began after the July arrest.

In an October court filing, a lawyer for Tammie Macalevy wrote that her client had been assaulted and severely injured by Nathaniel Macalevy and should gain sole custody of their 13-year-old daughter.

“(The child) is extremely traumatized by witnessing this assault and is afraid of husband,” the filing asserts. “Husband also has a history of abusing alcohol and driving under the influence, which would put (the girl’s) health and safety at risk.”

Sgt. Brian Jensen of the sheriff’s office said the wife was taken to safety Monday night as the SWAT team searched her property without success for Nathaniel Macalevy. Hours later, at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted the suspect driving his work van.

Macalevy failed to pull over and a chase ended at his home in the unincorporated community of Boring, a few miles from Sandy.

The man, wearing the helmet and vest, left the van and opened fire on law enforcement, striking patrol cars but causing no injuries, Jensen said.

Deputies returned fire, and Macalevy’s body was later found near a barn.

The investigation remains active. Six sheriff’s deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.