A 28-year-old Hillsboro, Oregon, man died Sunday on Mount Adams. Searchers hope to recover his body Wednesday.

The climber’s name has not yet been released, and it is not yet known what caused his death, according to Casey Schilperoort, a public-information officer for the Yakima County Sherriff’s Office.

The climber was part of a party of three ascending the 12,276-foot volcanic peak. The two other climbers reported the man missing around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. At 4:30 p.m., they reported he was found dead at the 8,500-foot level in a snow chute, according to Schilperoort.

So far, it has not been possible to retrieve the body via helicopter. The Sheriff’s Office climbing crew will be heading up the mountain at 2 a.m. Wednesday to undertake the task, Schilperoort said.

Mount Adams is a popular peak that climbers can typically tackle either in a long day or in a two-day ascent that involves camping along its slopes. The climb from the south is not considered technical, but the Forest Service recommends use of crampons and an ice ax.

A Forest Service online posting about the climb cautions that the weather on Mount Adams can change rapidly and that sudden snowstorms can occur above 6,000 feet during any month of the year. “What appears to be a nontechnical route can change drastically during these storms,” the Forest Service says.