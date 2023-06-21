Oregon lawmakers on Wednesday voted to end a prohibition on self-serve gas that’s been in place since 1951.

House Bill 2426 would require gas stations to staff at least half of their open pumps for people who want assistance. But it would allow other pumps to be open for self-service.

The bill passed the Senate 16-9. While the bill had bipartisan support, each no vote came from a Democrat, while four Republicans and the Senate’s lone Independent Party member did not vote.

Fuel companies have long pushed for the change, saying it’s getting harder to staff fuel pumps. The Northwest Grocery Association argued earlier this year that the bill wouldn’t eliminate jobs because half the pumps at most gas stations are already closed for lack of staffing.

Some drivers, too, have clamored for the opportunity to skip the wait for an available attendant — even as others have just as forcefully argued that full-service gas stations are a convenience that the state should preserve.

The bill, which passed the House in March, now goes to Gov. Tina Kotek to be signed into law.

The legislation would end Oregon’s long run as one of two states that require attendants to pump gasoline, the other being New Jersey.

Oregon has previously curtailed its full-service requirements.

Oregon in 2015 legalized self-serve gas at night in some rural and coastal counties. In 2017, it expanded that rule to all rural counties. And the state fire marshal has lifted the self-serve ban every summer since 2020 during wildfires or heat waves.