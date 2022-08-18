PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that the state has identified its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus.

The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was diagnosed in July, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement.

Health authorities did not release any information about the patient, citing privacy.

Oregon has identified 116 presumed and confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus, including 112 men and four women, in seven counties.

The cases are located in the following counties: four in Clackamas, one in Columbia, one in Coos, 20 in Lane, one in Marion, 73 in Multnomah and 16 in Washington.

Nearly 12,700 cases have been diagnosed nationwide in 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first U.S. case of the disease on May 17. The World Health Organization declared the global spread of monkeypox to be an international emergency in July and the U.S. declared its own epidemic to be a national emergency earlier this month.