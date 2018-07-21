More than 1,000 firefighters were battling the 2.6-square-mile series of fires Saturday.

MORO, Oregon — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act allowing state officials to mobilize additional workers to battle a combination of blazes in a southwestern part of the state.

Brown invoked the emergency declaration Saturday morning in response to the Garner Complex of fires in Jackson and Josephine counties where some homeowners are under various levels of evacuation orders.

Officials say the fires are expected to grow with hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the 2.6-square-mile series of fires that were 8 percent contained Saturday morning.

Sixteen helicopters have been assigned to the blaze. Canadian retardant planes also have been made available, but have been grounded in Medford due to smoky conditions.