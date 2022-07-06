PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek said Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Kotek said on Twitter she was resting and taking it easy for a few days and that she’s grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, KOIN-TV reported.

Kotek posted photos to Twitter over the holiday weekend showing her campaigning, hiking in Silver Falls State Park and enjoying Portland Pickles baseball.

Kotek won the Democratic primary election in May. She previously served as speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives.

Oregon lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions in the spring. According to June 30 data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the majority of Oregon counties have moved into the high risk level for COVID-19. More than a dozen Washington counties have also reached the high-risk level.

At that level experts urge people to wear high-quality masks while indoors in public spaces, get tested if experiencing symptoms and make sure vaccinations and boosters are up to date.

Advertising

Peter Graven, lead forecaster for Oregon Health and Science University, told KGW-TV he expects COVID-19 to keep spreading through July.

He said omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have come on strong in Oregon recently. Health officials said the two newer subvariants are now responsible for more than half of the new cases in the state.

Anyone at risk for severe illness in high-risk areas should consider taking additional precautions such as staying 6 feet (about 2 meters) away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing hands often, according to the CDC.