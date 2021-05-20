The $5 for an ORCA youth card is no more.

Children and teens between 6 and 18 years old can now get their first ORCA card for free. The fee, which has been waived as part of a promotion since December, will be eliminated permanently.

While that doesn’t mean free rides, children and teens with an ORCA youth card are eligible for a reduced fare of $1.50.

“This is a huge step forward in our work to make Youth ORCA Cards more accessible,” Metropolitan King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci posted on Twitter Thursday. “Thanks to the ORCA transit agencies to make it happen.”

Teenagers older than 13 can apply for an ORCA youth card through the King County website with a driver’s license, student ID or birth certificate. Applicants can also get the pass in person or through the mail.

But if you lose it, or if it’s stolen, you’ll have to pay $5 for a replacement card.

High school and income-eligible middle school students at Seattle Public Schools can get a free, unlimited 12-month ORCA card valid through Aug. 31, through the ORCA Opportunity Youth Program.