OceanGate Expeditions, operator of the five-person submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic, is headquartered in Everett.

The vessel named Titan, on an expedition to view the Titanic wreckage, was reported overdue Sunday in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Mass., the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday. The Coast Guard is working with Canadian agencies as part of its search and rescue mission.

“It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that area,” Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard said at a Monday news conference in Boston. “We’re deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board.”

Watch: Coast Guard admiral describes search for missing submarine

The Coast Guard didn’t identify the five people but said they are a pilot and four “mission specialists.” Mission specialists are people who paid for the expedition, according to OceanGate’s website, and may opt-in for roles like dive-image review and sonar operations. The fee is $250,000.

OceanGate was founded in 2009 by Seattle resident Stockton Rush, who is the company’s CEO and founder of OceanGate Foundation, a marine technology nonprofit organization. Attempts to reach Rush on Monday weren’t successful.

OceanGate is focused on increasing access to the deep ocean through its fleet of sub vessels, according to its website, which can reach depths beyond13,000 feet. OceanGate did not respond Monday to phone calls or messages, but in a statement posted on social media wrote that the company is exploring and mobilizing all options to bring back the crew safely.

Watch: Search underway for sub missing near Titanic wreck

“Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families,” the company wrote. “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”

The Port of Everett, where OceanGate is a tenant, wrote that employees’ thoughts are with the OceanGate family, the crew members on board and their families: “Please come home safe.”