Local NewsPhotography Operation School Bell helps schoolkids gear up Originally published October 27, 2019 at 3:21 pm Operation School Bell helps schoolkids gear upBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Cats and cat lovers convene at Seattle Center Putting on the dog — and cat — at the Halloween Pet Parade ‘Beyond blessed’: After intensive treatment at Seattle Children’s, Wapato child has been cancer-free for 2 years Related Stories Trial to begin for body donation facility accused of fraud WSDOT warns commuters to expect delays Monday as lane of Aurora Bridge closes for emergency work The Assistance League of Seattle's Operation School Bell program works with referrals from Seattle Public Schools to provide new clothing for around 2,600 K-8 students. For more information: https://www.assistanceleague.org/seattle/ Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Trial to begin for body donation facility accused of fraud October 27, 2019 WSDOT warns commuters to expect delays Monday as lane of Aurora Bridge closes for emergency work October 27, 2019 Tapir calf greets the day at Point Defiance Zoo October 27, 2019 Young pie-eaters face off in West Seattle October 27, 2019 More Photo Galleries Cats and cat lovers convene at Seattle Center Putting on the dog — and cat — at the Halloween Pet Parade ‘Beyond blessed’: After intensive treatment at Seattle Children’s, Wapato child has been cancer-free for 2 years Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com.