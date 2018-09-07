Jonathan Fay, who was sitting four rows from the front, said the show was 30 minutes in when a liquid from the stage sprayed the audience. The show was cancelled shortly after that.

The opening show for Cirque du Soleil’s VOLTA show at Redmond’s Marymoor Park was abruptly canceled after a liquid from below the stage sprayed the audience.

The Redmond Fire Department is at the scene, but could not immediately be reached for comment. King County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Cynthia Sampson said two deputies went to the venue and found no serious injuries.

Relaying information deputies received from the fire department, Sampson said, “some sort of hydraulic line from a piece of machinery” burst and “sprayed a few people.”“It was nothing nefarious,” Sampson said. “It was just an industrial issue with a piece of machinery.”

“There was suddenly a huge plume that looked like a steam effect,” Fay said. “It went out into the audience and went pretty far back, dozens of rows. The first one was almost like vapor and then there was a spray that looked like water at first.”

Fay said that when the stage hands came out, their feet began slipping.

“They instantly lost their balance and looked like they were ice skating,” he said.

At first an automated voice said the show was temporarily suspended, then it was indefinitely suspended, until eventually a live voice said the show was canceled and asked viewers to collect a pamphlet with instructions on how to proceed at the the concession’s stand.

Fay said the flyer said all attendants who purchased tickets with a credit card would be automatically refunded.

“Up until that point it was absolutely spectacular; I was looking forward to seeing the rest of the show and will definitely come back,” Fay said.

Cirque du Soleil was not immediately available for comment.