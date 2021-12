A 1-year-old girl died after being shot Saturday near Granite Falls, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident in the 8600 block of State Route 92, the Granite Falls Highway, at about 5:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The child was discovered with a gunshot wound, and later died.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

