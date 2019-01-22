The fire was reported in a four-story apartment building in the 12200 block of Ambaum Boulevard Southwest shortly after 6 p.m

A fire in a Burien apartment building Tuesday night left one woman dead and another injured, according to Puget Sound Fire Regional Fire Authority.

Capt. Kyle Ohashi, spokesman for Puget Sound Fire, said the fire was reported in a four-story apartment building in the 12200 block of Ambaum Boulevard Southwest shortly after 6 p.m.

The second woman was injured after jumping from an upper story. She was transported to a hospital, Ohashi said.

Most of the building’s residents were let back into their apartments around 8:30 p.m., but residents of eight apartments were displaced because of damage from the fire, Ohashi said. The Red Cross was at the scene Tuesday night to assist them.

Southwest 122nd Street, which is off Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, was closed for a few hours because of the incident.