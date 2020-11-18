Crews are searching for a 29-year-old Tulalip Police Department officer who disappeared in the water Tuesday night after a rogue wave hit and capsized the boat he was on, according to a statement released by the city of Everett.

Shortly before 9 p.m. the Everett Fire and Police departments responded to a report of a capsized Tulalip Police Department Fisheries vessel with two occupants in the water somewhere off Jetty Island.

The fisheries vessel had been assisting another vessel when a large rogue wave hit

their boat. Naval Station Everett lost radio contact with the boat’s occupants after the wave hit the vessel.

Rescuers found the overturned vessel at 11:10 p.m. and a private vessel found one of the officers at 11:45 p.m. He was hypothermic but wearing a life jacket and able to communicate, fire officials said. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical.

Multiple agencies are still involved in the search for the missing officer, including the United States Coast Guard, Naval Station Everett, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville Fire District, Snohomish County Fire District #22,

Tulalip Bay Fire, Camano Island Fire and Rescue and the Port of Everett.