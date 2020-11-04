A woman was hospitalized after police moved into a group of protesters near the East Precinct on Capitol Hill and made arrests Wednesday night. Details about what happened and the person’s condition were vague Wednesday night.

Fire crews were “dispatched per request from SPD” and transported a woman who was about 30 years old and “who was in stable condition” to Harborview Medical Center, said Seattle Fire Department spokesperson David Cuerpo. Cuerpo did not say whether the person was conscious, citing patient privacy.

Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg said a woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The hospital expects to have an update Thursday morning, Gregg said.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter, “one person was transported from 12/Pike for a medical evaluation following an arrest.” SPD spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson did not immediately provide more details.

A small group of protesters marched through Capitol Hill Wednesday evening, as part of a nightly demonstration against police violence and racial injustice. Police followed the group and said they arrested one person after alleged property damage. Later, the group arrived at the East Precinct. By 11 p.m., police said they had made a total of six arrests throughout the night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., people with the group near the precinct began posting to social media about a person on the ground who they said did not appear to be moving after police had arrived in the area and made arrests.

Video showed a fire truck at the scene and dozens of police officers in the intersection near the precinct, keeping a group of protesters back.

Earlier in the evening, a separate group of protesters had marched through Pioneer Square and downtown to call for accountability in vote-counting for the presidential election, while another group rallied at Westlake Park.