For Griffin Williams, the absurdity of our culture’s tipping mania hit him when he was buying a charging cable at an electronics store.

“They had a tip option at checkout,” he said. “Am I going to pay 20% extra for a $40 cable? They probably have somebody in their warehouse who stocked the part and needs the extra money. But would my tip even reach that person?

“It feels like tipping has just become too much. It’s gotten out of hand.”

Williams’ story is being repeated almost daily in the media, driven by the spread of digital payment technology. The latest was a story this past week in The New York Times that, similar to a column I wrote on tipping last fall, told how a grocery store asked for a 10% to 30% tip at checkout.

“Tipping is no longer just a socioeconomic and ethical issue about the livelihoods of service workers,” according to the Times story. “It has also become a tech problem that is rapidly spiraling out of control.”

That story even suggested the Federal Trade Commission might need to regulate tipping on digital payment devices.

Williams, though, was in a position to do something about it. As co-owner of Flying Lion Brewing in Columbia City, he and his brothers who run the place had become troubled how tipping was driving a big pay gap between the people who poured the beer — and got all the tips — and the people who made the beer in the back of the house.

So they crafted a plan to ax tipping altogether.

“Tipping doesn’t have a great history to it anyway,” Williams told me. “And now it’s gotten really confusing and problematic. So we just thought: How can we get rid of it?”

Flying Lion runs one of Seattle’s best brew pubs, tucked between an ice cream parlor and an African music lounge in a wonderfully eclectic mini mall on Rainier Avenue. All it sells is beer (and some merch.) But even with only one product, the economics of phasing out tipping was surprisingly complex.

“We worked up some very complicated spreadsheets,” he laughs.

They ended up jacking the pay rate of the bartenders from about $16 an hour to roughly $28 an hour. Then they raised the base price of the beer. A “Call it a Day Pale Ale” that was $6 a pint before tax or tip is now $8, with the tax included and no tip asked for or expected.

It means they raised the base beer price about 20% (from $6 to $7.20, plus roughly 80 cents for taxes). The result is the front and back employees now make similar wages.

“This feels fairer, more honest and upfront,” Williams said.

I was there recently, and after we had two beers, the bartender swung the dreaded iPad screen for me to sign. It read “$16.” The old suggested tips and “custom tip” buttons were gone. I said: “Is that it?”

“What you see is what you get,” the bartender said. It sounds like a trivial thing, but it was … heaven.

“People seem grateful once they figure out what we’re doing,” Williams said. “They seem relieved not to have the guilt and the worry of that tip screen.”

Some restaurants are applying a 20% surcharge on bills, basically a mandatory tip. I’ve never understood why they don’t just roll this into their prices as Flying Lion is doing, but maybe it’s too much of a stretch for customers to grasp what’s happening.

Optimism Brewing on Capitol Hill is also a no-tip zone. The company argues on its website that tipping has a racist, classist and sexist history, and creates severe wage fluctuations and disparities.

“Customers don’t like tipping, and who can blame them?” according to Optimism’s website. “Tipping feels awkward and compulsory, and doing the math when the bill arrives is a pain.”

Williams said he borrowed from Optimism’s model, but knows of no other places that have gone anti-gratuity. So far, no bartenders have left for other jobs under Flying Lion’s new high-wage, no-tip scheme, he says, and the company’s bottom line is about the same.

Maybe more places should try this?

When I wrote about tipping last fall, in a column titled “Help! Tipping in Seattle has become a psychological minefield,” I got more positive responses, from all over the world, than for any article I wrote last year. (The Stranger roundly mocked me for it — another sign I was probably on the right track.)

Readers said they had been solicited for tips at the drugstore, while giving political donations, even while signing mortgage papers.

“Living here, tipping is no longer a traumatic American experience,” relayed reader Alan Zelt, from the island of Malta. “In Europe, employees are paid a competitive wage, with full health care, so there’s no need for companies to put guilt trips on their customers.”

“The practice of tipping came over from Tudor England and involved servants,” echoed reader C. Hammond. “It’s long past time when we should stop viewing wait staff as servants and give them the respect of a decent wage and cut out tipping.”

A reader from Canada sent an article in which a Saskatchewan business professor argues that the twisted psychology of tipping is actually the reason we’re so in thrall to it.

Customers relish the illusion of having power over the server, he said. While servers like the illusion of controlling their income.

“In an ideal world, there would be no tipping,” he said. “But … I think we’re stuck with it.”

Probably so. Before long we’ll be asked to tip the dentist. But in the meantime if you just want a beer that pays for itself, no mind games included, it’s good to know there’s at least an outpost or two for that.