Firefighters evacuated a person through the window of a burning Bellevue home early Tuesday morning.

The fire, in the 16400 block of Northeast 16th Place, was reported by multiple people who said they could see flames coming through the roof of the home, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

Crews were able to attack the fire from inside the home, and it was declared under control. Investigators will determine the cause and assess the damage, Bellevue Fire said on Twitter.