Two people were able to escape from the house after the fire broke out Monday morning.
LAKE WENATCHEE — One person is missing after a house fire near Lake Wenatchee on Monday morning.
Police and fire agencies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to a residential fire in the 22000 block of Alpine Drive near Lake Wenatchee, said Chief Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
“It sounds like there was two that got out of the residence and there’s one person that’s unaccounted for,” he said.
Fire crews are still working to extinguish the fire, he said.
Most Read Local Stories
- Kitsap County now a top destination for people moving out of Seattle | FYI Guy
- Secret video of Seattle teacher criticizing YouTube personality 'PewDiePie' goes viral, raises school-security concerns
- What Seattle can learn: Q&A with the Minneapolis politician who eliminated single-family zoning
- Bald-eagle watching canceled, TSA employees at Sea-Tac Airport working on delayed pay. Federal government closure hits Washington
- Seattle narrows in on offer for Mercer Mega Block, but process under wraps
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Reach Reilly Kneedler at 509-661-5213 or (javascript required to see email). Follow Reilly on Twitter at @reillykneedler.
———
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.