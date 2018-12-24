Two people were able to escape from the house after the fire broke out Monday morning.

LAKE WENATCHEE — One person is missing after a house fire near Lake Wenatchee on Monday morning.

Police and fire agencies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to a residential fire in the 22000 block of Alpine Drive near Lake Wenatchee, said Chief Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

“It sounds like there was two that got out of the residence and there’s one person that’s unaccounted for,” he said.

Fire crews are still working to extinguish the fire, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

