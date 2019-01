The vehicle collided with a utility pole, causing it to split, according to Everett police.

One person was killed and two others, including an infant, were injured in a one-car crash in Everett Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of 112th St. SW, Everett police officer Aaron Snell said by phone. The vehicle collided with a utility pole. The force of the impact split the vehicle, Snell said.

The injured people were transported to local hospitals, Snell said.