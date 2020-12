A rollover crash on the offramp from Interstate 5 to Highway 526 in Everett left one person dead early Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Traffic was diverted to Highway 527 during the investigation into the 3 a.m. collision, said Trooper Heather Axtman on Twitter.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding before the fatal crash, Axtman said.

The road reopened shortly after 6 a.m.