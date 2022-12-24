A woman died, two people were badly hurt, and more than 20 people were displaced after an apartment complex fire in Lynnwood on Saturday, according to South County Fire.

Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. at the Lynnwood Townhomes off 196th Street Southwest. A woman in her 30s died from injuries sustained during the fire.

Investigators said the fire appeared to be unintentional.

A 7-year-old and 36-year-old were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. Harborview did not respond to a request for a comment about the patients’ injuries.

South County Fire was not able to provide an exact number of how many people were displaced, but said it is likely close to 25. Eight people needed assistance from Red Cross to find somewhere to stay the night.

A fire at the Lynnwood Townhomes in November 2019, killed a 15-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother. Investigators determined that fire was unintentionally set, but could not pinpoint the cause or origin of the fire.