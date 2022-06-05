Firefighters battled two, two-alarm fires early Sunday morning in south King County. One person has died.

The first fire began just after 2 a.m. in an apartment building on 5th Avenue South in Kent. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded, extinguishing the blaze by about 3 a.m., said Pat Pawlak, spokesperson for the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. One resident was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the Red Cross is assisting six families who lived in the building. The cause of the fire is still under examination, but investigators have determined it to be accidental.

The second fire began in a single-family home in SeaTac about 3:30 am, killing one of the two residents who lived there, said Pawlak. The second person was treated for minor injuries.

Puget Sound Fire is sad to share this has turned out to be a fatality fire. One adult family member was not able to get out of the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation. — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 5, 2022

Firefighters from multiple agencies put out the fire in about 45 minutes, said Pawlak. It was also found to be accidental.

The investigations into the origins of both will likely take several days, said Pawlak. Although the fires happened in succession, Pawlak said there were enough people and resources available to respond to both.